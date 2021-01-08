Calm before the storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a good Friday feeling! We are expecting temperatures to start out in the upper 30s and we’ll see a high of 66 by the afternoon.

We are looking at some sunny and cool conditions making for a perfect Friday afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, the clouds will move in and our temperatures will drop, giving us a 50 percent chance of rain and highs in the 50s.

These chances of rain will increase as we head into Sunday. We are looking at a 60 percent chance and highs in the low 60s.

By Sunday evening, things will drop in the 30s which will carry on into Monday.

It’s going to be a chilly start to the weekend, we are looking at temperatures at possibly 34 degrees during the early morning and evening hours.

During the afternoon we’ll hit a high of 55 degrees.

As we proceed into the week, things will warm up to highs of 60s during the day, but we’ll still experience cold evenings.

Things look like they might warm up as we head into next weekend, but we’ll see how it unfolds.

