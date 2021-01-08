Advertisement

City to unveil COVID-19 infusion center

The center will be used as a site dedicated to administering the treatment known as Bamlanivimab and ‘Regeneron
File photo: Possible infusion center(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This Friday, the city will provide a tour on its new infusion center which will be located at the Haynes Rec Center.

Last week, the City of Laredo discussed the possibility of opening this fusion center for a COVID-19 treatment.

The center will be used as a site dedicated to administering the treatment known as Bamlanivimab and ‘Regeneron which is one of the medications President Trump received when he contracted the virus.

Mayor Pete Saenz and chief heard are expected to give the media a tour on the new infusion center and exactly what it entails.

We will bring you the latest on this story later on in our newscast.

