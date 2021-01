LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Tax Office will be opening back up starting on Friday, but at limited hours.

They’re going to be operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will continue on Monday and for the rest of the week, they will be operating from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

