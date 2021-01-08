Local Democratic chair speaks on chaos at the capitol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the events in Washington rattled the nation, reactions were not lost here at home.

On Wednesday, we heard from Congressman Henry Cuellar and Webb County Republican chair Tyler Kraus.

KGNS spoke to Sylvia Bruni, the Webb County Democratic chair on her take to the chaos that unfolded.

“I can’t imagine how anyone... how anyone can possibly not have been horrified by what happened yesterday. Horrified, disgusted, horrendously embarrassed.”

Despite the disruption, Bruni was proud that congress ultimately was able to reconvene later on in the day to continue the process of certifying the election.

