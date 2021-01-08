Local history expert compares Capitol riots to past U.S. election outcomes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Out of the 45 presidents the United States has had, nothing like what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has been seen before -- at least presumably not from American citizens attacking their own country.

KGNS asked a local history expert how the riots compare to the United States’ nearly 245 years of existence.

A “day of infamy” is what Dr. Jerry Thompson, regents professor of history at Texas A&M International University, calls it.

That phrase was used by Franklin Roosevelt in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

When asked if the country has seen anything like this, he said, “No, no. Nothing like that. Somebody compared it to December 7, 1941. I don’t know that I would go that far, but it certainly was a ‘day of infamy’ as someone said. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Dr. Thompson says there were other instances of a sitting president having a difficult time transferring power.

“John Adams’ son, John Quincy Adams, had a difficult time turning over the White House to Andrew Jackson,” Dr. Thompson said. “And then there was another time in 1876. It was really rough when there was a dispute over electoral votes, and they really didn’t decide the election until two days before the inauguration, which at that time was in March.”

There’s also the issue with ballot counting in the 2000 Al Gore vs. George W. Bush race.

But Dr. Thompson says nothing compares to Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and Wednesday’s attack committed by American citizens.

“With what we saw during the Black Lives Matter (protests) where there were helicopters buzzing overhead, tear gas was common, there were police with ‘billy clubs’ willing to beat up almost anyone,” he said. “Yesterday was how an all-white mob is treated very differently than black and white protesters.”

There is some fear of what will happen between now and Joe Biden’s inauguration on the 20th, but Dr. Thompson says he expects some calm to come afterwards.

