Laredo officials predict slow vaccine rollout

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local officials predict a slow COVID vaccine rollout as only a few hundred doses are allocated in the latest shipment.

The state’s ability to quickly and effectively distribute vaccines will be critical in the fight against the virus.

However, with the state setting the rules, local governments are left depending on weekly vaccine allocation.

The Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain says Webb County providers receive different vaccine amounts each week.

During week one, Webb County got 2,925 vaccines, during week 2: 7,475, week 3: 3,900, and for week 4, which is the latest allocation Webb County, was only designated 700.

That’s a total of 15,000 vaccines. Chamberlain estimates 11,600 of those 15,000 have been administered.

However, he adds two providers, which were not named, have not provided updates on their supply yet, which is required under a city health order.

If low and inconsistent numbers of doses continue to be sent to Webb County, the Laredo city manager Robert Eads believes it will be awhile before a large part of the local population gets vaccinated.

“When we now have the flood gates open to the 65 and plus. That demographic alone in our city is 40,000 people. So how long will it take us to get there? If we are getting 500? 200? 100 (vaccines)? We expect it’s the long haul. So, lets make sure our community has the right expectations.”

Chamberlain says most providers are by appointments only but believes all have been taken.

He adds as of now there is very limited supply, especially now that the 2nd doses are being administered for the initial Pfizer roll out.

If a provider has vaccines available under state direction, only eligible people under tier 1A and 1B can be given the vaccine.

If you believe a vaccine provider is not following state guidelines, the public is asked to notify the Texas Department of State Health Services compliance office at (512) 834-6665.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.