Man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself.

The incident happened at the 1500 block of Quail Creek at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to Laredo Police the 26-year-old shot himself in the leg while he was home alone cleaning a 9mm handgun.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in Stable condition.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

