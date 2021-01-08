New variant of COVID-19 reported in Houston

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas has reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

State and local health officials said the patient is a Houston-area man between the age of 30 and 40 who has no known travel history.

Harris county officials said the man was in stable condition and would remain in isolation until cleared by local health officials.

In response to the COVID variant inching its way closer to our population, local health authority Doctor Victor Trevino release the following statement:

“This is concerning news as we are in a race against time to protect our most vulnerable communities with the limited vaccines that our community has been allocated.”

He adds that even though the variant has not proven to be deadlier, it is still a major concern for all of our community.

