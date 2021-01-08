Operation One-armed Bandit: Police raid amusement centers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Five local amusement centers were raided after an investigation of illegal activity.

The raids were part of an operation known as “One-armed Bandit.”

The criminal division of the police department, the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Department of Homeland Security investigations all helped play a role in the raids.

KGNS found out where and how much money police were able to seize at these amusement centers.

“At five different locations, out of the five locations there were three locations that were off McPherson,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “In combination there was a total of over, between the five entities that were seized, over $57,000 in currency was taken in as evidence.”

Texas law prohibits cash prizes and promoting gambling establishments.

Police mention that these kinds of raids have been an ongoing issue for the police department throughout the year.

