Advertisement

Scammers after your stimulus check

Laredo Police are advising residents that scammers are targeting people who are still waiting for their stimulus check
File photo: Scam calls
File photo: Scam calls(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While many have received their stimulus check, scammers might be looking to take advantage of those who still haven’t received it.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the community not to fall victim to these scams.

Authorities say nobody will contact you directly to help you obtain your stimulus check faster.

The IRS will never text, call, or e-mail you directly and ask for your social security number.

They also advise to never give out personal information over the phone such as bank account, or credit card information.

If you feel that you have been scammed, hang up and call the police at 795-2800.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz responds to calls for his resignation
Locater video where man accidentally shot himself
Man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
Border Patrol presence in north Laredo
UPDATE: Border Patrol finds dozens of people in trailer
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Menudo Bowl off the table this year