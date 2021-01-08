Scammers after your stimulus check

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While many have received their stimulus check, scammers might be looking to take advantage of those who still haven’t received it.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the community not to fall victim to these scams.

Authorities say nobody will contact you directly to help you obtain your stimulus check faster.

The IRS will never text, call, or e-mail you directly and ask for your social security number.

They also advise to never give out personal information over the phone such as bank account, or credit card information.

If you feel that you have been scammed, hang up and call the police at 795-2800.

