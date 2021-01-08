Senator Ted Cruz responds to calls for his resignation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Senator Ted Cruz was one of the members of Congress who was challenging the electoral college vote and victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

After the attack on the Capitol, calls for his resignation surfaced, and the senator responded by saying that he believes people are playing politics.

Cruz says, “It shouldn’t be surprising that Democrats are looking to take out strong conservative leaders. I just have trouble when they engage in attacks and sadly you got a lot of Democrats that are using insinuating rhetoric. They are complaining about the president’s rhetoric and they are right in that but then they are turning around and using the kind of rhetoric that throws gas on the flames. This is a time when our country is divided and I think we need to come together, that’s a big part of what I’m proposing an election division because I think it would have helped this nation feel to have a credible in judication on these claims, unfortunately, Congress did not adopt that suggestion but I thought it was very positive to bring 11 senators together to jointly make that recommendation.”

When asked if he would do it all over again, he said absolutely.

