Sheriff’s office seizes over 600 pounds of drugs during traffic stop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of over 600 pounds of drugs.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. when Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan that was traveling Highway 83 with temporary plates.

Authorities say the driver was heading northbound on Highway 83 when he refused to stop and sent officers on a brief chase which ended near the riverbanks.

The driver exited the car, swam across the river, and fled into Mexico.

During the search, deputies found 26 bundles of marijuana which weighed 635 pounds and had a street value of $190,500.

