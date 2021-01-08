Advertisement

Stash house bust results in over 100 apprehensions

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies, HSI agents and Border Patrol searched two stash houses and found a total of 114 undocumented immigrants
114 undocumented immigrants taken into custody
114 undocumented immigrants taken into custody(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after law enforcement shut down two separate stash homes.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 when agents along with HSI and Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies searched at home on Lane Street where they discovered 44 people living inside the home.

A few hours later, agents responded to a second home on San Luis where authorities discovered 70 additional undocumented immigrants inside the residence.

A total of 114 undocumented people were taken into custody and were processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz responds to calls for his resignation
Locater video where man accidentally shot himself
Man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday
Multiple sent to hospital after accident
Multiple sent to hospital after car accident
Border Patrol presence in north Laredo
UPDATE: Border Patrol finds dozens of people in trailer
Who is eligible to be vaccinated?
Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain
File photo: Crime Stoppers annual Menudo Bowl
Menudo Bowl off the table this year