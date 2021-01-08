Stash house bust results in over 100 apprehensions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after law enforcement shut down two separate stash homes.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 when agents along with HSI and Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies searched at home on Lane Street where they discovered 44 people living inside the home.

A few hours later, agents responded to a second home on San Luis where authorities discovered 70 additional undocumented immigrants inside the residence.

A total of 114 undocumented people were taken into custody and were processed accordingly.

