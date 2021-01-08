Webb County Community Action Agency continues to offer COVID-19 assistance program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Help is on the way for colonia residents financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Webb County Community Action Agency Self Help Project assists those who have lost their job, have been furloughed or acquired a new job that pays less.

So far, only a few people have signed up so they are asking more residents in need to enroll; however, there are some requirements to be able to join.

Maria Silva with the agency says, “We do not look at the legal status of the applicant, they do have to be financially impacted by COVID-19 and they do need to present proof of their residency living in an unincorporated colonia and also income for everybody living in the household for the past 30 days.”

The project will assist individuals with $800 of food and a care package of items and $700 in H-E-B gift cards.

