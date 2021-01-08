Webb County Veterans Services adapt to pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s almost been a year living in these unpredictable times, and while it’s been difficult for everyone, those who gave their all for our country have found it a bit more difficult to cope.

However, there is hope for our veterans.

Veteran Service officer David Garza says that there has been an increase in the amount of veterans needing assistance compared to the years prior.

Just last year, the Webb County Veterans Services helped about 5,200 veterans and so far this year they are helping between 800 to 1,000 more people.

Aside from Webb County, these veterans were coming in from San Antonio, Zapata County, Hebbronville, and the Valley needing help.

He says that other counties had to temporarily shut down Veteran Services for a while.

”Because even when they are at Bexar County, when they have a bigger county in south Texas even with them we were still getting their people because the wait was so long,” said David Garza.

He says that they have had to adapt to changes to technology and found different ways of helping all the veterans which has resulted in a positive way, meaning they are able to help more people.

Before the pandemic hit, Garza says on average people would wait about 30 minutes to an hour to be helped in person.

But now it is way faster using zoom and phone calls.

If all you need to do is drop off any papers or if you have a simple question, just simply walk up to the front door and they will try to help or schedule you and appointment.

Garza says they will always look forward to helping any veteran.

“We will never turn someone away, we’ve been there where they are at right now, and we will serve and help.”

The Laredo Veterans Center’s phone number is (956)723-4680 if you want to make an appointment.

