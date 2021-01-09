Bethany House helping homeless during cold weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the dip in temperatures expected this weekend, the extreme cold can put some of our most vulnerable in danger.

Bethany House of Laredo is recommending to people who have no where to live to turn to the shelter for help.

This week, workers at Bethany House went through the downtown area to reach out to any individuals who might not have a place to stay.

The shelter says they have a wide range of services that they can provide.

“We’ve been providing essential services to them, we’re also advising them, encouraging them to come to the shelter for services, to sleep here,” said Javier Garcia. “And also, we have our meal program so we can provide them meals. Along those lines, we do their assessment, their evaluation to make sure that their health is okay.”

The shelter suspects that there are 600 to 800 homeless individuals in Laredo.

Each person receiving help from Bethany House this weekend will receive a COVID-19 test and medical treatment if needed.

