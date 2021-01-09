COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city website where you can sign up for the COVID vaccine will accept appointments starting next week.

The City of Laredo has developed a website where people can sign up as of Monday, January 11th at 8 in the morning.

The website is working, however nobody can sign up just yet.

The city is only one of 16 providers in town who allocated the vaccines.

Laredo Health Department director Richard Chamberlin says so far 13,000 vaccines have been administered.

He also said the Texas Department of Health and Human Services will provide large vaccine hubs.

Chamberlain also says the scheduling portal will go live on Monday with over 200 slots per day.

The website to sign up is VaccinateLaredo.com.

For those who don’t have internet access, Chamberlain says the public can call on Monday starting at 8 in the morning at 956-795-49-20. This number will not be active until monday.

Just a reminder, vaccines are only being administered to those under tier 1A and 1B.

That includes anyone 65 or older, anyone over the age of 16 who has an underlying health condition, as well as health care providers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.