Multiple sent to hospital after car accident

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Reynolds Street and Texas Avenue for a reported multiple vehicle accident.
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident sends multiple people to the hospital to be treated.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Reynolds Street and Texas Avenue for a reported multiple vehicle accident.

On arrival, crews found a SUV that struck a parked pickup truck.

Paramedics found multiple patients, including two male patients and one female patient that were treated and transported to LMC in serious but stable condition.

Another male patient was treated and transported to Doctors South in stable condition.

