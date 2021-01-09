Who is eligible to be vaccinated? Local officials explain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Vaccinating millions of people is a tall task, even just vaccinating the tens of thousands of people older than 65 in Laredo has proven to be a challenge.

But some who don’t necessarily fall under the prioritized groups have been able to get vaccinated, while others who qualify have been turned away after doses ran out.

Over the last several days we’ve heard a lot about the terms 1A and 1B. Since then questions have circulated about just who is eligible to get vaccinated in Laredo.

So what exactly does 1A and 1B mean and how does that determine who can get in line?

On December 20th, the CDC recommended that healthcare personnel be vaccinated first in group 1A. The state of Texas and City of Laredo followed.

The CDC also recommended that people 75 and older and frontline essential workers be vaccinated next in group 1B.

This is where the state and city differ.

“Texas did not include all of these recommendations and created their own 1B group,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “After seeing that more than 70% of the deaths directly caused by COVID-19 were among people 65 years and older, they (state of Texas) decided to include this age demographic.”

“Frontline essential workers,” according to the CDC, include firefighters, police officers and corrections officers, but under state orders law enforcement personnel are not necessarily eligible.

In Laredo, some of the police department and Sheriff’s Office have received the vaccine.

“The issue is the state of Texas did not include law enforcement like the CDC recommended, and they’ve only used 44% so they need to do a better job of bringing out those vaccines,” said Henry Cuellar.

Congressman Cuellar supports adding law enforcement to the prioritized groups.

The Laredo Police Department says most of its staff has underlying health conditions, although it’s not clear if those who got vaccinated had a condition as outlined by the state.

Some of them include cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Most of the staff is under the age of 65.

“If you work for the Sheriff’s Office or the fire department and you have diabetes or you have obesity or COPD, you are eligible to gain access to the vaccine,” said Richard Chamberlain, Laredo health director.

The Laredo Fire Department also received vaccinations, but all of its personnel are either paramedics or EMTs, according to Chief Guillermo Heard. This makes them eligible under group 1A.

Some of the United States Border Patrol Laredo sector got vaccinated, as well. It is unclear how many and which staff members.

“I share the concerns in the community about the social inequities, and that is the reason the public health order was necessary to provide us with the same ground rules,” said Doctor Trevino. “No vaccine should be held in reserve. That’s a mandate from the health commission of Texas.”

It is unclear whether any or all of the law enforcement individuals were also 65 and older, had a chronic medical condition or were a part of their department’s health staff.

Both the Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino and Congressman Cuellar attribute the confusion to non-governmental vaccine providers following the CDC recommendations rather than those of the state.

Congressman Cuellar says he and his colleagues are working with the CDC to push for law enforcement to be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.