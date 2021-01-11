City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Starting on Monday, the city’s website to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine will be up and running.

The city is only one of 16 providers in town who have signed up to distribute vaccines.

The website to register is www.vaccinatelaredo.com.

The health department director says he will have staff on hand taking phone calls for those who do not have internet access.

The number to call is 795-49-20.

The state is requiring providers to only vaccinate the public who fall under tier 1A and 1B.

This includes healthcare providers, anyone 65 or older, or those over the age of 16 who have an underlying health condition.

Any concerns from the public on a provider not following state guidelines in vaccine distribution can be directed to the state’s health compliance office at (512) 834-6665.

