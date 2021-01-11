Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar to go on COVID-Relief Tour

The Congressman will visit Rio Bravo at 10:15 a.m. and then head on over to Zapata at 1:15 p.m.
File photo: Congressman Cuellar
File photo: Congressman Cuellar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Congressman Henry Cuellar will set off on a tour throughout Webb and Zapata County to discuss the COVID-19 relief packages and how it helps working families, governments and businesses.

Congressman Cuellar worked to secure additional funding for vaccine distribution, small businesses and families in need.

The Congressman will visit Rio Bravo at 10:15 a.m. and then head on over to Zapata at 1:15 p.m.

We’ll have more information on what was discussed during our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
U.S. Border Patrol
Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012, file photo, the hands of a bonded child laborer are seen...
Combat human trafficking in our area
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links
TAMIU
TAMIU continues Laptop Learning Program ahead of Spring semester