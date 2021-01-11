Congressman Cuellar to go on COVID-Relief Tour

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Congressman Henry Cuellar will set off on a tour throughout Webb and Zapata County to discuss the COVID-19 relief packages and how it helps working families, governments and businesses.

Congressman Cuellar worked to secure additional funding for vaccine distribution, small businesses and families in need.

The Congressman will visit Rio Bravo at 10:15 a.m. and then head on over to Zapata at 1:15 p.m.

We’ll have more information on what was discussed during our later newscasts.

