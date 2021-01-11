Advertisement

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Place One office closed for maintenance

For more information, you can call their offices at 956-721-2542
Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One office closed for maintenance
Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One office closed for maintenance(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One Judge Roberto Bobby Quintanna will be closed for the next few days for maintenance.

All business will resume on Wednesday, January 13th.

For more information, you can call their offices at 956-721-2542.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
U.S. Border Patrol
Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012, file photo, the hands of a bonded child laborer are seen...
Combat human trafficking in our area
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links
TAMIU
TAMIU continues Laptop Learning Program ahead of Spring semester