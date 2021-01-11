Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Place One office closed for maintenance
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One Judge Roberto Bobby Quintanna will be closed for the next few days for maintenance.
All business will resume on Wednesday, January 13th.
For more information, you can call their offices at 956-721-2542.
