Keep your elders and pets warm during these conditions!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although we won’t be seeing any snow in our area, we may experience near-freezing conditions in our area.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding residents to follow a few safety tips to keep in mind.

It’s important to check on your elderly or vulnerable residents to make sure they are safe.

Also bring your pets inside to provide them with the appropriate shelter to shield them from the winter elements.

And also cover exposed plumbing pipes.

In case of an emergency call 911 or the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

