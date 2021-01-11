Advertisement

Laredo Health Authority says vaccines should go to areas most affected by COVID-19

Doctor Victor Trevino said on Friday that it’s imperative that there is a fair and expedient distribution of the vaccine within our community
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo’s Health Authority says there should be more focus to get the COVID-19 vaccines to zip codes that have been affected the most.

Doctor Victor Trevino said on Friday that it’s imperative that there is a fair and expedient distribution of the vaccine within our community.

When it comes to federal discussions about giving everyone only one dose, so that others have more, Doctor Trevino replied, “There is no scientific evidence and it is not medically advisable that one dose would be effective to combating the virus at the long term.”

Trevino says he has also been in talks with several form the medical community including Dr. Haber who is in charge of the Moderna trials locally.

So far over 13,000 vaccines have been administered in the gateway city.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
U.S. Border Patrol
Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012, file photo, the hands of a bonded child laborer are seen...
Combat human trafficking in our area
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links
TAMIU
TAMIU continues Laptop Learning Program ahead of Spring semester