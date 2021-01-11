Laredo Health Authority says vaccines should go to areas most affected by COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo’s Health Authority says there should be more focus to get the COVID-19 vaccines to zip codes that have been affected the most.

Doctor Victor Trevino said on Friday that it’s imperative that there is a fair and expedient distribution of the vaccine within our community.

When it comes to federal discussions about giving everyone only one dose, so that others have more, Doctor Trevino replied, “There is no scientific evidence and it is not medically advisable that one dose would be effective to combating the virus at the long term.”

Trevino says he has also been in talks with several form the medical community including Dr. Haber who is in charge of the Moderna trials locally.

So far over 13,000 vaccines have been administered in the gateway city.

