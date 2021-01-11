Making a difference one donation at a time

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -2020 was one of the most difficult years many families have had to endure, and for several groups they tried minimizing that by donating essential items.

An organization called “Creating Initiative of Change for Social Progress” did their part by making sure many in our community had the supplies they needed to help them get through the pandemic.

At just 20 years old, Gisela Contreras has traveled around the world visiting third world countries in rural areas.

Realizing that poverty doesn’t just exist outside of the country, Gigi says she was inspired to do something about it.

Contreras says one of her favorite quotes is “Give to inspire others to keep on giving” and she decided to live by that by getting active in the community.

With the help of her organization, Creating Initiative of Change for Social Progress, which partners with local companies, Gigi set her sites on collecting goods each month to donate those in need.

Gigi recently donated a large amount of school supplies to the children living at Sacred Heart Children’s Home.

With children learning virtually she decided to donate boxes of pencils, color pencils, markers, journals, and plenty of other goods.

Gigi invites the community and businesses to become socially responsible and active in our community to make a big difference.

The school supplies in the video were donated by Logytrade Inc, a local company that Gigi says consistently partners with her in giving back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.