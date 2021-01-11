Nuevo Laredo reports 3,828 cases of COVID-19
Death toll is at 429
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as deaths.
As of Sunday, the city has confirmed a total of 3,828 positive cases of COVID-19 with 461 currently active.
So far 429 people have lost their battle to the coronavirus; meanwhile, 2,938 have reordered and 134 remain pending.
The State of Tamaulipas has reported 42,494 positive cases.
