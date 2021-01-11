Three cheers for 100 years!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Even in the midst of a global pandemic, a local woman is celebrating a very special milestone.

Josie DeLaya celebrated a big birthday not many get the honor of celebrating.

Her family says they had plans for a big celebration with grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from all over, but because of the ongoing virus, crisis, they had to alter their plans.

With a century under her belt, Delaya has seen many things but a birthday parade wasn’t one of them until recently.

One by one, cars drove proclaiming wishes for the birthday girl

Gift after gift were handed over, all symbolizing the impact Ms. Delaya has had on her family and friends.

She says she never drank or smoke which has helped her live a long and happy life.

Despite the celebration being smaller than they hoped for, her family recollects on the long life and how fortunate they are to be able to celebrate another birthday with her.

Josie’s Daughter Joann Trevino says, “I want them to associate c my mom with the word ‘Love’. she showed us that as infants, as children.”

William DeLaya, Josie’s son says, “It’s something I wish everyone could do. I wish everyone’s mother could live to be 100 and then some.”

Even though it was tough to celebrate during a pandemic the family says it cherishes these moments.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.