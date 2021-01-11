Too cold outside for angels to fly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While other parts of the Lone Star State saw some snow, we only saw some light drizzle.

On Monday morning, we’ll start out cold and breezy in the low 30s, making for a cold winter morning; no worries, we’ll see a high of 51 degrees today.

Although we will be sunny, you’re still going to need a jacket for most of the day.

On Tuesday, it will be another cold day, where we’ll start in the 30s and see a high in the 50s.

Now as we hit the middle of the week, we will start to warm up to 65 degrees and lows in the 40s.

By Thursday we are back to the mid-70s but we’ll drop to the 60s on Friday and see more lows in the 30s.

Once we get to the weekend, we’ll hit a high of about 72 degrees Saturday and 71 Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain to start next week.

Overall it’s going to be a cold start to the week, so just hang on!

