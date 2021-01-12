Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a couple of individuals who were lost in the freezing cold temperatures.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents were notified by a missing person hotline from Tucson, Arizona regarding two people who were lost in our area.

Agents and a medical technician were able to locate the Guatemalan Nationals on a ranch near Freer.

Both were determined to be in good health and were taken in for processing.

