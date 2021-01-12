Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
Both of the individuals were determined to be from Guatemala and were illegally present in the U.S.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a couple of individuals who were lost in the freezing cold temperatures.
The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents were notified by a missing person hotline from Tucson, Arizona regarding two people who were lost in our area.
Agents and a medical technician were able to locate the Guatemalan Nationals on a ranch near Freer.
Both were determined to be in good health and were taken in for processing.
