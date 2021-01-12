Advertisement

Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer

Both of the individuals were determined to be from Guatemala and were illegally present in the U.S.
U.S. Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a couple of individuals who were lost in the freezing cold temperatures.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents were notified by a missing person hotline from Tucson, Arizona regarding two people who were lost in our area.

Agents and a medical technician were able to locate the Guatemalan Nationals on a ranch near Freer.

Both were determined to be in good health and were taken in for processing.

