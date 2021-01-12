Combat human trafficking in our area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In light of Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, local law enforcement agencies are reminding the community about the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

It’s estimated that between 18,000 and 20,000 victims are trafficked into the U.S. every year.

Laredo Crime Stoppers says no child should ever be bought or sold through sex trafficking and that one report to one person can make all the difference.

To report any suspicion of human trafficking activity you can call 1-800-843-5678.

