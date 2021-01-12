Congressman Cuellar tours Webb and Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar set off on a tour throughout Webb and Zapata County to discuss the assistance provided in the COVID-19 relief package.

The congressman explained how the relief helps working families and local businesses.

Congressman Cuellar visited Rio Bravo Monday morning before heading to Zapata later on in the afternoon.

The meetings were a way to clarify how those funds will impact those communities.

“We’re here to learn what exactly in working with the mayor here, you know they need a clinic here, they say they don’t have a clinic. We’ll be working with them and on USDA. USDA can get a lot of monies, but we went over some of the assistance. You know, dental assistance from the relief package, unemployment, stimulus checks.”

Some other items discussed in Monday’s meetings were vaccine distribution in rural areas and a $10 million broadband project.

