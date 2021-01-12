COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links

Advertisement

Residents looking to get tested or vaccinated for the coronavirus have access to all the information here.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get tested or vaccinated for the coronavirus, the City of Laredo is offering several services to the community.

To schedule a COVID test online, you can visit curative.com.

If you would like to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, you can visit VaccinateLaredo.Com and schedule your appointment.

To register for an appointment with Clear Choice ER, you can go to ClearChoiceER.com.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954 or visit cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.

