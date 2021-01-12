Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that the holiday season is over, the state is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases which is causing a serious strain on hospitals, medical workers, and first responders.

Distribution of the vaccines have created havoc for cities across the state including here in Laredo.

After complaints across the state about the distribution of the vaccine, including hundreds here in Laredo, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott says the state should increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations by using new mass hubs for receiving the shots.

The governor toured the E-sports stadium and expo center in Arlington where cars and those on foot lined up to get a vaccination.

In response to frustrations over a slow rollout of vaccines over the past month, Texas is shifting to large-scale sites that can process thousands of shots per day.

In San Antonio, Texas the city began administrating free coronavirus vaccines at the Alamodome stadium as other areas around the state are using football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, and convention centers to inoculate a larger pool of people.

However, Governor Abbott says the effort is still limited by the supply of medicine coming from the federal government.

Things are moving smoothly so far at a new mass vaccination site in San Antonio as officials are hoping to vaccinate about 1,500 people per day.

So far, only healthcare workers qualify to get a shot, along with people over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions.

Just like here at home, officials say they had some glitches during the early rollout of the vaccine at Alamodome but for the most part, vaccine recipients say the process was hassle-free.

Texas DSHS identified 28 large vaccination hub providers across the state, including those in Laredo, where people sign up online to receive a shot or possibly be placed on a waiting list to get one when vaccines become more available.

A total of 206 smaller locations are in place in smaller communities.

