Health Department begins vaccination distribution for appointments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo continued their vaccination efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The Health Department was able to vaccinate 40 individuals per hour today from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s drive came after the city implemented a vaccination appointment system.

However, with limited resources, health officials ask that the public check often for updates.

“We understand that everyone does want the vaccine right now,” said Christina Duarte. “Supply is limited and so we ask that they check back on all official City of Laredo social media webpages and we also ask they call our hotline within the next two weeks to see if we received additional vaccines.”

When there are vaccines available, walk-ins are not allowed.

You must be registered which can be done online or on the phone.

