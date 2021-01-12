Advertisement

Health Department begins vaccination distribution for appointments

With limited resources, health officials ask that the public check often for updates.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo continued their vaccination efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The Health Department was able to vaccinate 40 individuals per hour today from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

Tuesday’s drive came after the city implemented a vaccination appointment system.

However, with limited resources, health officials ask that the public check often for updates.

“We understand that everyone does want the vaccine right now,” said Christina Duarte. “Supply is limited and so we ask that they check back on all official City of Laredo social media webpages and we also ask they call our hotline within the next two weeks to see if we received additional vaccines.”

When there are vaccines available, walk-ins are not allowed.

You must be registered which can be done online or on the phone.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in
Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Laredo College
Laredo College to swear in three board members