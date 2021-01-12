Laredo Police investigating first homicide of the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

The Laredo Police Department received the call at around 11:20 p.m. Monday night for an incident that happened at the 4700 block of Sunrise Ct.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is currently investigating the case.

Police will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

