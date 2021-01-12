Local school district mourns loss of two educators
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is mourning the loss of two beloved educators from Martin High School.
Mary Louise Gonzalez and Carlos Cavazos both passed away recently.
A family member of Cavazos confirmed his passing due to the coronavirus.
We are told Mrs. Gonzalez had taught English for 18 years and that Mr. Cavazos had been a business teacher for 20.
The district wishes to extend their sympathies and condolences to both families.
