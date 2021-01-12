Advertisement

Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Mary Louise Gonzalez and Carlos Cavazos both passed away recently.
Laredo Independent School District
Laredo Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is mourning the loss of two beloved educators from Martin High School.

Mary Louise Gonzalez and Carlos Cavazos both passed away recently.

A family member of Cavazos confirmed his passing due to the coronavirus.

We are told Mrs. Gonzalez had taught English for 18 years and that Mr. Cavazos had been a business teacher for 20.

The district wishes to extend their sympathies and condolences to both families.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
U.S. Border Patrol
Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012, file photo, the hands of a bonded child laborer are seen...
Combat human trafficking in our area
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links
TAMIU
TAMIU continues Laptop Learning Program ahead of Spring semester