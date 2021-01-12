Advertisement

LMC sets up tent outside of emergency room

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino said that tents such as these can serve many purposes.
Laredo Medical Center triage
Laredo Medical Center triage(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With COVID numbers soaring upwards, and local hospital capacity at its limit a tent was seen going up right outside Laredo Medical Center’s emergency room.

In a statement, LMC said they are “taking proactive steps to respond to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 patients, with part of our preparedness including setting up a dedicated site outside of the hospital in the event of COVID-19 patient overflow in the ER. This will be utilized for patient triage and assessment, and activated as needed.”

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino also said that tents such as these can serve many purposes.

“Hospitals can use these tents to mitigate the congestion and better manage COVID-19 patient traffic in the ERs which have been impacted by the constant overflow environment.”

