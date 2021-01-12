Local parish cancels mass due to COVID exposure
St. Patricks Catholic Church cancels mass and confessions after a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local parish cancels mass and confessions after a COVID-19 exposure.
St. Patricks Catholic Church posted the following message on their social media:
“Masses and confessions are temporarily canceled out of an abundance of caution because of possible recent COVID-19 exposure. Please keep checking our website and Facebook page for future updates. God bless.”
