Local parish cancels mass due to COVID exposure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local parish cancels mass and confessions after a COVID-19 exposure.

St. Patricks Catholic Church posted the following message on their social media:

“Masses and confessions are temporarily canceled out of an abundance of caution because of possible recent COVID-19 exposure. Please keep checking our website and Facebook page for future updates. God bless.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.