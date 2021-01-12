Love like winter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you love the cold, we are going to be starting our day in the 30s and see a high of about 54 degrees.

Things will warm up as we head into the weekend.

By mid-week we are looking at a high of 66 degrees and lows in the 40s.

On Thursday, we’ll jump to the mid-70s, which is more of what we have been seeing since November.

When looking at the weekend we’ll drop back down to the mid-60s and see lows in the 30s.

Our Saturday morning will start out chilly but we’ll see a high of about 71 degrees with warm and sunny days.

By next week we could start to see some potential showers make a comeback, but so far it looks like nothing but upper 60s and sunny skies.

Overall, it looks like we still aren’t seeing any consistently cold temperatures, but if you’re not a fan of the cold, there’s not too much to worry about!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.