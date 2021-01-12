Advertisement

Love like winter

Another chilly morning in the 30s
Tuesday morning forecast
Tuesday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you love the cold, we are going to be starting our day in the 30s and see a high of about 54 degrees.

Things will warm up as we head into the weekend.

By mid-week we are looking at a high of 66 degrees and lows in the 40s.

On Thursday, we’ll jump to the mid-70s, which is more of what we have been seeing since November.

When looking at the weekend we’ll drop back down to the mid-60s and see lows in the 30s.

Our Saturday morning will start out chilly but we’ll see a high of about 71 degrees with warm and sunny days.

By next week we could start to see some potential showers make a comeback, but so far it looks like nothing but upper 60s and sunny skies.

Overall, it looks like we still aren’t seeing any consistently cold temperatures, but if you’re not a fan of the cold, there’s not too much to worry about!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Too cold outside
Too cold outside for angels to fly
Feel good Friday forecast
Calm before the storm
Winter is coming
Winter is coming
Warm and sunny January
Waiting for winter