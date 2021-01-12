Advertisement

New infusion center begins treating patients

Five patients were set up to receive treatment at the infusion center on Monday.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Haynes Recreational Center has now been refitted to be used as an infusion center to help in the fight against COVID-19.

As hospitalizations cripple local hospital capacity, the infusion center will treat patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms before symptoms get worse that would require them to be admitted to the hospital.

Health officials tell us they are launching the center with just a few patients before going full steam ahead.

“The infusion center was officially open, we did do a soft start,” said Guillermo Heard, Laredo Fire Department Chief. “Which means that we are getting a limited amount of patients for the first couple of days to see exactly the best process and then we change it. I know I would urge the community not to be sending patients directly, I know as we mentioned before they do have to be referred through the EOC.”

Five patients were set up to receive treatment on Monday at the infusion center.

At full capacity, the center can treat up to forty people a day.

