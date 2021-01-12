No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group is demanding that officials cancel President Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley for safety and security reasons.

The No Border Wall Coalition says Trump is a clear and present danger to border communities.

Members of the No Border Wall Coalition-Laredo will join forces with those in RGV to protest the wall and send a message to the incoming Biden Administration that an immediate halt on the wall is expected on day one of his presidency.

This will be the president’s first public appearance after a group of people stormed the nation’s capital last week that resulted in five deaths.

