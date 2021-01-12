Advertisement

No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border

The group is calling on the incoming Biden Administration to immediately halt construction on the border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Protest(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local group is demanding that officials cancel President Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley for safety and security reasons.

The No Border Wall Coalition says Trump is a clear and present danger to border communities.

Members of the No Border Wall Coalition-Laredo will join forces with those in RGV to protest the wall and send a message to the incoming Biden Administration that an immediate halt on the wall is expected on day one of his presidency.

This will be the president’s first public appearance after a group of people stormed the nation’s capital last week that resulted in five deaths.

