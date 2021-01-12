Police searching for stolen bed
Authorities say the furniture was reported stolen back in Mid-December during a burglary of a building case
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a stolen bed.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the furniture was reported stolen back in mid-December during a burglary of a building in downtown Laredo.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this unique piece of furniture, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
