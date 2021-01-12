Police searching for stolen bed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a stolen bed.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the furniture was reported stolen back in mid-December during a burglary of a building in downtown Laredo.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this unique piece of furniture, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

