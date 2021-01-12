Advertisement

Police searching for stolen bed

Authorities say the furniture was reported stolen back in Mid-December during a burglary of a building case
Authorities searching for stolen bed
Authorities searching for stolen bed(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a stolen bed.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the furniture was reported stolen back in mid-December during a burglary of a building in downtown Laredo.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this unique piece of furniture, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
COVID-19 vaccination appointments
COVID-19 vaccine website will accept appointments on Monday

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
Governor Abbott says mass hubs will help get more people vaccinated
U.S. Border Patrol
Agents rescue a couple of lost individuals west of Freer
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2012, file photo, the hands of a bonded child laborer are seen...
Combat human trafficking in our area
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links