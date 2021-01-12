Advertisement

Registration for COVID vaccines at Clear Choice closed

Clear Choice ER says appointments for the 200 state allotted vaccines have been filled
Clear Choice fills up slots for COVID-19 vaccination
Clear Choice fills up slots for COVID-19 vaccination(Clear Choice)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local emergency room is completely booked for COVID-19 vaccinations within less than 30 minutes of open registration.

Clear Choice ER says appointments for the 200 state allotted vaccines have been filled.

They say as soon as they receive additional vaccines, they will open registration once again.

Once appointments are available you can head on over to ClearChoiceER.com to register.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in
Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Laredo College
Laredo College to swear in three board members