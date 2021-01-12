Registration for COVID vaccines at Clear Choice closed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local emergency room is completely booked for COVID-19 vaccinations within less than 30 minutes of open registration.

Clear Choice ER says appointments for the 200 state allotted vaccines have been filled.

They say as soon as they receive additional vaccines, they will open registration once again.

Once appointments are available you can head on over to ClearChoiceER.com to register.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.