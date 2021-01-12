Advertisement

Starbucks store temporarily closes after COVID-19 exposure

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local Starbucks location is temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The incident happened at the store located at1310 E. Del Mar Boulevard.

According to a statement from a Starbucks spokesperson, the person and the people who were in close contact with them have been self-isolating at home.

As soon as they found out about the diagnosis, they temporality closed their doors for deep cleaning.

The store is expected to re-open later Tuesday night with employees who were not in close contact with the exposed individual.

Starbucks says it’s continuing its efforts to keep all of its staff and customers safe while they operate during the ongoing pandemic.

