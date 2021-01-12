TAMIU continues Laptop Learning Program ahead of Spring semester

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students looking for ways to stay connected during a time when virtual learning is vital for academics have been able to do so thanks to TAMIU’s Laptop Loaner Program.

This past fall, when the coronavirus hit our area, the university decided to switch the majority of its courses to online only to keep its students safe.

The university created a no-cost Laptop Loaner Program to help bridge the gaps.

To date, over 265 students have keyed into TAMIU’s program free of charge.

With the help of funding by the TAMIU’s Cares Program, the initiative is back.

For this coming spring semester, distribution will begin next week on Tuesday, Jan. 19th.

All this comes just in time for the spring semester which begins on Monday, Jan. 25th.

