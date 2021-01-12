Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Trump will visit south Texas not too far from Laredo this Tuesday.

He will be in Alamo in the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate the more than 400 miles of border wall built under his administration.

Members of the No Border Wall Coalition took steps to prevent President Trump’s visit, but when they were unsuccessful, they arranged to be present for his arrival.

“Trump needs to know that not everybody thinks that he’s welcome here.”

The No Border Wall Coalition is a network of residents, local officials, and organizations that oppose the border wall.

They say Trump’s visit so soon after the violent attacks at the Capitol present a threat to public safety.

“Our plan is to show solidarity with the groups in the lower Rio Grande Valley that we are all trying to communicate this message to Trump that the border wall is not welcome here,” said Tannya Benavides. “We represent the border. The wall is not us.”

Meanwhile Congressman Henry Cuellar, who will not attend, says Trump should be prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution instead.

“His priority should be the rollout of vaccine distribution,” said Cuellar. “The emphasis should be on what happened at the Capitol and get our country back. But what is he doing? He’s traveling to the Valley to talk about the wall.”

Congressman Cuellar will be in D.C. at this time to vote on impeaching President Trump.

In a press release, he said, “Unless he is coming down to focus on these critical issues, he is not welcome here. South Texas deserves better. America deserves better.”

The McAllen Trump Train, which has invited supporters from Laredo, is expected to be in attendance.

