Walmart store evacuated after fire scare

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Walmart Employees were forced to evacuate the building located on San Bernardo after a fire scare Tuesday morning.

Several fire units were seen outside the store at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say smoke began to fill the inside of the store but fortunately, they were able to maintain whatever was causing it.

The fire department and customers were outside the building for about 20 minutes and things wrapped up shortly after.

