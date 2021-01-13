Advertisement

Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts

Border Patrol says human smugglers are willing to use illegal weapons to conduct human smuggling events
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled three separate smuggling attempts that involved a dangerous trend of weapons.

The first incident happened on Jan. 10 when agents at the Freer station received a tip regarding several individuals walking on a ranch near Highway 16.

Agents arrived at the scene and took the undocumented immigrants into custody. During their search, they also found a backpack that contained a loaded shotgun.

The second incident happened on Jan. 11 when agents along with Homeland Security and County Constables were called out to a home in south Laredo.

Agents knocked on the door and discovered nine undocumented immigrants living inside along with a stolen shotgun with rounds of ammo.

The final incident happened later in the afternoon at the I-35 checkpoint when agents searched a tractor-trailer and found a dozen of undocumented immigrants inside.

Agents also seized an unregistered loaded handgun that was found in the trailer.

Border Patrol says human smugglers are willing to use illegal weapons to conduct human smuggling events.

