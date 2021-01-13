Bridge restrictions extended through February

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bridge restrictions have been extended once again.

Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mexican consulate announced on their Facebook page that the restrictions will last until February 21.

This comes almost a year since the first restrictions came into effect on March 21st of last year.

The Laredo Tourism Bureau continues to work and promote the City of Laredo, but they say they miss the visit of travelers to the gateway city.

“We continue providing information to the public so that when its safe, when people are able to travel they know that Laredo is the best option for them and for shopping for a getaway, as soon as it is safe to travel,” said Aileen Ramos.

In a regular year, more than a million people from Mexico visit Laredo.

The Visitors Bureau says they haven’t stopped promoting the city but they have modified their campaigns to reflect the current situation.

