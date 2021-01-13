Advertisement

Bridge restrictions extended through February

Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mexican consulate announced on their Facebook page that the restrictions will last until February 21.
Bridge restrictions extended
Bridge restrictions extended(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bridge restrictions have been extended once again.

Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mexican consulate announced on their Facebook page that the restrictions will last until February 21.

This comes almost a year since the first restrictions came into effect on March 21st of last year.

The Laredo Tourism Bureau continues to work and promote the City of Laredo, but they say they miss the visit of travelers to the gateway city.

“We continue providing information to the public so that when its safe, when people are able to travel they know that Laredo is the best option for them and for shopping for a getaway, as soon as it is safe to travel,” said Aileen Ramos.

In a regular year, more than a million people from Mexico visit Laredo.

The Visitors Bureau says they haven’t stopped promoting the city but they have modified their campaigns to reflect the current situation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Border Wall Protest
No Border Wall Coalition to protest Trump’s visit to southern border
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby
Trump visits border
Trump visits south Texas to celebrate border wall
Laredo Independent School District
Local school district mourns loss of two educators

Latest News

File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Agents thwart three dangerous human smuggling att4empts
Border Patrol agents foil three dangerous human smuggling attempts
Senator Judith Zaffirini sworn in
Judith Zaffirini sworn in for new term
Ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Webb County to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for La Presa Water Dispenser
Laredo College
Laredo College to swear in three board members