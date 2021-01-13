Advertisement

CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Federal agents say the man had an active warrant out of Harris County
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man who was wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan 10 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a person traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.

During processing, officers discovered that 35-year-old Noe Mauricio Delgado was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Harris County.

Delgado was taken into custody and transported to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

