CBP officers arrest man wanted for sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man who was wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan 10 when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a person traveling from Mexico to secondary inspection.

During processing, officers discovered that 35-year-old Noe Mauricio Delgado was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Harris County.

Delgado was taken into custody and transported to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

